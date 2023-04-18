Australian officials have issued a warning about the dangers of "buffer riding"- the act of riding on the back of trains.

Transport for New South Wales released footage showing people clinging on to the backs of carriages, displaying "extremely dangerous" behaviour.

The transport agency said that, over the last five years, 11 people have died as a result of illegal trespassing.

If caught buffer riding by authorities, offenders risk a fine of up to AU$5,000 (£2,707).

