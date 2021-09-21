Construction workers chanted "f*** the jab" during a tense standoff with police in Melbourne, as hundreds gathered to protest over the state's government-mandated Covid-19 vaccinations for those working in the industry.

Footage shows a large crowd of demonstrators - many in high-vis jackets - shouting towards a police line in the distance.

Objection to the mandatory vaccine has been growing in Australia, with construction sites across the state of Victoria closing following violent protests.

On Monday, riot police were deployed in Melbourne, reportedly using rubber bullets and pepper spray to disperse crowds before more returned on Tuesday.