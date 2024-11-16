Moment teenager who shook partner’s baby to death tells police ‘you’re boring’

This is the moment a teenager who shook his partner’s four-month-old baby to death tells police “you’re boring”, when confronted over his crimes.

Carl Alesbrook, who was 16 at the time, told officers to “f*** off” when questioned over baby Elijah Shemwell's death on 2 January 2022.

The defendant, previously of Upper Greenhill Gardens, Matlock, in Derbyshire, denied murdering Elijah but was unanimously convicted after a five-week trial in July.

He was given a minimum term of 14 years, minus the time he has already served, at Derby Crown Court on Friday (15 November).