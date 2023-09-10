Robert Peston and Ed Balls form punk band and play London street party

Robert Peston and Ed Balls have formed a punk band and performed at a London street party on 10 September.

<em>ITV</em>'s political editor Mr Peston joined forces with the former Labour shadow chancellor to perform a cover of The Sex Pistols' 'Anarchy in the UK' at the York Rise annual street party in Dartmouth Park, north London.

Mr Balls provided the drumming to Mr Peston's singing of the iconic Sex Pistols track, in place of both Paul Cook and Jonny Rotten respectively.

Ed Balls is no stranger to musical performances having taken part in series 14 of Strictly Come Dancing.