Barack Obama issues democracy warning to Americans

Barack Obama has issued a stark warning to Americans, stating that the US is "dangerously close” to losing its democracy.

Speaking at the Connecticut Forum on Tuesday (17 June), the former president appeared to criticise the Trump administration, saying that “what we’re seeing right now is consistent with autocracies”.

Citing Victor Orban’s Hungary as an example of a country that holds elections but “otherwise does not observe what we think of [as] a fair system”, Mr Obama said America is going down a similar path.

“We’re not there yet completely, but I think that we are dangerously close to normalizing behavior like that,” he added.