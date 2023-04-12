Elon Musk confirms Twitter will change BBC account label after row

Elon Musk has confirmed that Twitter will update the label describing the BBC's main account as "government funded media" after the corporation objected to the tag.

The billionaire CEO acknowledged that the broadcaster was "not thrilled" with the description in a surprise interview on Tuesday, 11 April.

The BBC is primarily funded by a license fee, paid by the public, and supplementary income from commercial subsidiaries

"We're adjusting the label to be 'publicly funded'... We're trying to be accurate," Mr Musk said.

