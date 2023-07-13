Watch: BBC’s Sophie Raworth mistakenly announces that Huw Edwards has resigned

Sophie Raworth mistakenly said that Huw Edwards had resigned from his position after announcing that her colleague had been named as the BBC presenter at the heart of a sex scandal.

The veteran broadcaster was named by his wife, Vicky Flind, as the presenter who has faced allegations over payments for sexually explicit images.

Ms Flind added that her husband is receiving in-patient hospital care and “suffering from serious mental health issues.”

Ms Raworth subsequently corrected her report, confirming that Mr Edwards had not stepped down.

