New Conservative Party deputy chair Lee Anderson clashed with a BBC Radio Nottingham presenter when she pressed him on his “dishonesty.”

The MP for Ashfield has stirred controversy after advocating for reintroducing the death penalty in a Spectator interview and claiming that people need to learn to cook and budget properly rather than use food banks.

As Verity Cowley pressed Mr Anderson on whether he was “dishonest” - referencing when he asked a friend to pose as an anti-Labour swing voter for a door knock - he asked her ten times whether she had ever told a lie.

Sign up for our newsletters.