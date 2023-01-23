Boris Johnson has dismissed a review into any potential conflicts of interest between him and BBC chair Richard Sharp as “a load of nonsense”.

The Sunday Times reported Mr Sharp was involved in arranging a loan of up to £800,000 for Mr Johnson in late 2020, and that the then-prime minister went on to recommend him for the top job at the BBC.

“Richard Sharp is a good & wise man, but he knows absolutely nothing about my personal finances,” Mr Johnson said on Monday, January 23.

“This is just another example of the BBC disappearing up its own fundament.”

