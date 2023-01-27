Fiona Bruce clashes with BBC Question Time guest in defence of Nadhim Zahawi

Things got rather heated on BBC Question Time when Fiona Bruce got into a debate with a guest about Nadhim Zahawi's taxes.

Political commentator Konstantin Kisin and the presenter were discussing the former chancellor's HMRC penalty.

"The boss of HMRC said today that innocent people don't pay penalties," Mr Kisin said during the panel discussion.

Ms Bruce said he actually said that there are "no penalties for innocent errors," to which he reiterated that Mr Zahawi still paid a penalty.

This clip from the show on Thursday, 26 January, shows the tense exchange.

