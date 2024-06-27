Independent TV
Question Time viewer clashes with Yvette Cooper over avoiding ‘yes or no’ answer
A BBCQuestion Time audience member clashed with Yvette Cooper after accusing the politician of failing to give a "yes or no" answer to a viewer's question about people dying while crossing the English Channel on small boats.
The shadow home secretary and fellow panellists were asked if tragedies, such as a seven-year-old girl dying after being suffocated beneath a crush of bodies inside an inflatable boat, were a direct result of not providing safe and legal routes for migrants.
As Ms Cooper explained Labour's position, an audience member interrupted to tell her that she had failed to give a "yes or no" answer."
This is the issue with politics," the viewer added.
