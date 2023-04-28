Boris Johnson dodges questions on BBC chair resignation

Boris Johnson declined to answer questions about Richard Sharp, the BBC chair who resigned after a report found he failed to declare two conflicts of interest during his appointment process.

Mr Sharp, a Conservative Party donor, helped the former prime minister secure an £800,000 loan facility weeks before he appointed him to the top position.

The review, compiled by Adam Heppinstall KC, also concluded that there was a risk it would be perceived that Mr Sharp influenced Mr Johnson to recommend him for BBC chair by notifying the former prime minister of his application before submitting it.

Sign up for our newsletters.