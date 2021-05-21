BBC Media Editor Amol Rajan says the broadcaster has been left “severely injured, probably scarred” by an independent inquiry that found it covered up “deceitful behaviour” by journalist Martin Bashir to obtain an explosive 1995 interview with Princess Diana.

"The BBC as an organisation is found to have withheld information from the public which funds it and which it was set up to serve,” Rajan tells BBC News presenter Sophie Raworth. “I think that is an appalling betrayal of the principles on which it was founded.”