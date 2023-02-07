Shamima Begum has revealed she believed she was going to an “Islamic utopia” when she joined Isis, as she recalled watching a propaganda video from the terrorist group.

The 23-year-old Londoner was speaking in a BBC documentary that will air on Tuesday night.

“I’d only seen one small clip of an Isis propaganda video,” Begum explained.

“Families in the parks together, the men saying ‘come here, come with your families’. It’s safe, you can live a good Islamic life here... you can go to paradise.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.