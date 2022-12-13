Mick Lynch accuses BBC Radio 4 presenter of 'parroting' Network Rail 'propaganda'

Mick Lynch accused a BBC Radio 4 presenter of "parroting" Network Rail "propaganda" amid questions regarding train strikes that got underway today, 13 December.

Mishal Husain asked the RMT union general secretary about how much money members would lose in the strikes.

"Why are you pursuing an editorial line that I could read in... any of the right-wing press?" Mr Lynch responded.

"You're parroting the most right-wing stuff you can get hold of on behalf of the establishment."

