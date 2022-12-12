Walrus appears on Hampshire beach more than 2,000 miles from home in Arctic Ocean

A huge walrus was spotted on a Hampshire beach on Sunday, 11 December, more than 2,000 miles from its home in the Arctic Ocean.

The mammal, nicknamed Thor, was discovered on Calshot beach after making its way from France.

It has previously been spotted in the Netherlands.

The British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) has urged the public to give the walrus a “very wide berth” so it can recover from its long journey in peace.

“Every time it is disturbed by people being too close... will impact its chance of survival” the BDMLR said.

