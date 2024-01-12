Bear rescued from abandoned zoo in war-torn Ukraine finds home in Scotland

Watch the moment that a bear rescued from an abandoned zoo in Ukraine arrives into his new home at a Scottish zoo on Friday, 12 January.

Yampil is an Asiatic black bear who survived shelling in the Donetsk region, and has now been permanently rehomed to the Five Sisters Zoo in West Lothian, Scotland, finishing a trip of 690 miles.

Brian Curran, owner of Five Sisters Zoo, said: “We are so pleased to say that Yampil has arrived here safe and well, and is settling in perfectly in his forever home here with us.

The 12-year-old bear will be watched closely to see if he displays any signs of post-traumatic stress syndrome (PTSD) after experiencing a warzone.