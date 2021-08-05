Great Britain’s Ben Whittaker has expressed “regret” after refusing to wear his silver medal on the podium at the Tokyo Olympics.

The boxer pocketed his prize and also failed to congratulate Cuba’s Arlen Lopex, who beat him to take gold, as they stood on the podium.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain shortly after, Whittaker explained why he didn’t wear his medal before suggesting he regretted that decision.

“Truthfully, it was disappointment and embarrassment,” he said.

“I’ve had time to reflect on what an achievement it is, I’ve added to Great Britain’s medal tally and added myself into history.”