Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone will be charged with fraud by false representation over an alleged failure to declare £400m of overseas assets to the government.

Mr Ecclestone, 91, was charged by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on Monday (11 July) after a review of an HMRC investigation.

“The criminal charge relates to projected tax liabilities arising from more than £400m of offshore assets which were concealed from HMRC", Simon York, director of HMRC’s Fraud Investigation Service said.

The first hearing in the case will take place on 22 August.

