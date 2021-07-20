Jeff Bezos has successfully launched himself into space.

The billionaire, alongside three others, completed the first crewed flight of his New Shepard rocket ship on Tuesday.

Bezos was accompanied in the capsule by his brother Mark, 18-year-old student Oliver Daemen and Wally Funk, an 82-year-old pioneer of the space race.

The eclectic Blue Origin crew launched from Bezos’ private launch site near Van Horn, Texas, and reached an altitude of roughly 66 miles during their quick space flight, which lasted 10 minutes and 20 seconds.