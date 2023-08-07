Bibby Stockholm: Moment coach arrives at Portland port as first migrants board barge

The first group of migrants has arrived on board the Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge in Portland Port, Dorset, with more people expected to embark later on Monday.

A coach with blacked-out windows arrived at the port shortly before 12 noon on Monday. Home Office minister Sarah Dines said the barge could house 500 asylum seekers by the end of the week, but No 10 denied this.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “My understanding, and I think the Home Office have sought to clarify, that is about the upward capacity of the Bibby Stockholm rather than the numbers we are looking to get in by the end of the week.”