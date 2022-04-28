Biden calls for $33 billion more in aid to Ukraine

The Biden-Harris administration has asked Congress for an additional $33 billion to help Ukraine with military and humanitarian aid.

The administration has said that the funding will go towards helping Ukraine defend itself in the long term, additional economic aid to support democracy in Ukraine, and bolstering sanctions on Russia.

“The cost of this fight is not cheap, but caving to aggression is going to be more costly if we allow it to happen,” president Joe Biden said.

