Biden sends climate warning to President-elect Trump in historic Amazon speech

President Joe Biden sent a climate warning to President-elect Trump in a historic speech in the Amazon.

Biden became the first sitting US president to visit the Amazon rainforest on Sunday (17 November).

In a passionate speech, he discussed his most “significant climate law in history”, which created “hundreds of thousands of good paid, clean jobs”.

In what appeared to be a direct message to Trump, Biden warned: “I will leave my successor and my country with a strong foundation to build on if they choose to do so. It’s true, some may seek to deny or delay the clean energy revolution that’s underway in America, but nobody, nobody can reverse it.”