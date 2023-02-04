Joe Biden addresses Chinese ‘spy balloon’: ‘We’re gonna take care of it’

President Joe Biden said he was going to “take care of” the Chinese balloon in US airspace.

Speaking to reporters in New York, Mr Biden was asked if he would consider shooting the balloon down.

“We’re gonna take care of it”, the president replied.

The balloon has been spotted above northern USA, something American defence officials branded an “unacceptable” breach of their airspace.

China rejected the notion that they have been spying on the US, with diplomat Wang Yi stating: “China is a responsible country and has always strictly abided by international law.”