Watch live as Biden gives speech marking Black History Month

Joe Biden is hosting a celebration at the White House on Monday to mark the conclusion of Black History Month.

The US president will be joined by Kamala Harris and Jill Biden, along with many others from his administration.

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus, state and local elected officials and civil rights leaders will also be in attendance.

President Biden last week nominated the first black woman to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson.

She is expected to be confirmed by a Senate vote in the coming months.

