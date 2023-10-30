Biden reacts to watching deepfakes of himself: ‘When the hell did I say that?’

President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order Monday 30 October on artificial intelligence — the first of its kind for the US government.

In his remarks, the president mentioned the danger of deepfakes, including their ability to smear reputations and scam people.

“I’ve watched one of me,” Mr Biden said, causing laughter to erupt from the audience. “I said, when the hell did I say that?”

Part of the executive order will address deepfakes. The Department of Commerce will work to develop standards to clearly watermark and label AI-generated content.