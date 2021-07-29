President Biden clashed with a Fox News reporter on Thursday, after he announced new plans to deal with the coronavirus. Referencing comments from the Democrat in May, Fox’s Peter Doocy said: “Mr President, you said, ‘if you are fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask’.” In response, Biden said his comments were “true at the time”, because he thought “there were people who were going to understand that getting vaccinated made a gigantic difference”.

“What happened was, a new variant came along, they didn’t get vaccinated, it spread more rapidly and more people were getting sick,” he said.