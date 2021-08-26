President Joe Biden concluded his news conference on Thursday by igniting a back-and-forth with Fox News’s Peter Doocy, whose questions left Mr Biden resting his head on his hands in an exasperated manner.

Speaking to reporters after delivering an address in the afternoon following an Isis-k attack in Kabul that killed a dozen US service members, including 11 Marines and a Navy medic, Mr Biden battled Mr Doocy’s assertion that he was squarely to blame for the chaos in Afghanistan, while pointing to the agreement inked by the Trump administration with the Taliban.