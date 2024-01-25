Fox’s Peter Doocy and White House Press Secretary clash over Biden joke

During a White House press briefing on Wednesday 24 January, Fox News’ Peter Doocy clashed with press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about a joke that Biden had made on the campaign trail.

“Is election denying a joke now?” Doocy asked during the press briefing.

“What do you mean?” Jean-Pierre responded. “You have to say more than just make a random statement.”

Her quip was met with chuckles from reporters around the room.