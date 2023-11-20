Joe Biden pardoned turkeys at the White House on Monday, 20 November, ahead of this year’s Thanksgiving celebrations.

The US president spent his 81st birthday pardoning Liberty and Bell as part of a tradition that dates back to 1947 when the National Turkey Federation, which represents turkey farmers and producers, first presented a National Thanksgiving Turkey to Harry Truman.

“I hereby pardon Liberty and Bell. Congratulations birds,” Mr Biden said to cheers on the South Lawn as the animals were given a second chance at life, being spared from ending up on a family’s Thanksgiving table.