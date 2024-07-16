In an interview for Complex with Speedy Morman, President Joe Biden spoke about Zionism and supporting Israel.

“You don’t have to be a Jew to be a Zionist,” the president said. “A Zionist is about whether or not Israel is a safe haven for Jews because of their history of how they’ve been persecuted.”

“Are you a Zionist?” Morman asked.

“Yes,” Biden said. “By the way, I’m the guy who did more for the Palestinian community than anybody. I’m the guy that opened up all the assets.”