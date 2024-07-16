Independent TV
Biden calls himself a Zionist, says he did ‘more for the Palestinian community than anybody’ in interview
In an interview for Complex with Speedy Morman, President Joe Biden spoke about Zionism and supporting Israel.
“You don’t have to be a Jew to be a Zionist,” the president said. “A Zionist is about whether or not Israel is a safe haven for Jews because of their history of how they’ve been persecuted.”
“Are you a Zionist?” Morman asked.
“Yes,” Biden said. “By the way, I’m the guy who did more for the Palestinian community than anybody. I’m the guy that opened up all the assets.”
