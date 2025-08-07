How Birmingham Airport closure sparked air travel chaos across Europe

Birmingham Airport shut its runway after an “incident with a light aircraft” on Wednesday (6 August), resulting in all flights being suspended until the runway opened later that day.

Simon Calder, The Independent’s travel correspondent, discusses some of the long delays and journey revisions that occurred as a result of the incident, as thousands of passengers still face disruption.

A light aircraft, which was carrying three people onboard was forced into an emergency landing at the airport while en-route to Belfast International Airport, after experiencing issues with its landing gear.

Three people were treated at the scene, West Midlands Ambulance Service said, with police confirming that one person was left with minor injuries following the incident.