A Sky News interview with Nadine Dorries was forced off the air after an incident behind the camera.

The culture secretary was discussing the Commonwealth Games live from Birmingham when a man - standing out of frame - began shouting at the camera operator.

“Yo, cameraman, touch me... one finger, you’ll be arrested,” he says, goading the crew.

“One finger is assault by beating. Touch me then, if anyone touches me I’m calling the police.”

Before the interview is pulled, Ms Dorries can be heard asking if the crew are okay.

