Birmingham and Black Country rocked by 3.2 magnitude earthquake

A 3.2 magnitude earthquake has struck the West Midlands, with tremors being felt in Birmingham and Wolverhampton, as well as other areas in the Black Country.

The quake was at a depth of 10km (6.2 miles) and hit 7km (4.3 miles) northwest of Birmingham at 10.29pm on Monday evening, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

Effects of the earthquake were felt in a 20km (12.4 miles) radius from its epicentre in Tipton, Stourbridge, Dudley and Wednesbury, among other areas.

