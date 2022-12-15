Four boys who died in Solihull lake tragedy named by police

The four boys who died after being pulled from a frozen lake in Solihull have been named by police.

Brothers Samuel and Finlay Butler, aged six and eight, were both killed in the tragedy, as well as their 11-year-old cousin Thomas Stewart, West Midlands Police said.

Ten-year-old Jack Johnson also lost his life in the incident.

Police shared an image of brothers Finlay and Samuel, as well as their cousin Thomas, as they officially named the boys as victims on Thursday.

The parents have paid tribute to their children in a statement and thanked the community for their support.