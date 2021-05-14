A Black woman from Indianapolis saw her house double in value after she asked her white male friend to pose as its owner. Carlette Duffy told CBS 4 that she removed family photographs and artwork before the appraisal, which led to the price of her home increasing by more than $100,000. Ms Duffy has since filed a housing discrimination complaint with local government, saying that the valuation left her feeling “so angry”.

“I’m doing this for my daughter, I’m doing this for my granddaughter, so that when they come against obstacles they will know that you can stand up,” she said.