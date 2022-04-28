Blind man survives after Russian shell hits his Irpin home

A blind man has thankfully survived after his home in Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine, was shelled.

Vitali, a resident of Irpin, met Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst for the first time back in March, in his home near the front lines.

Upon their return in April, Yingst tracked Vitali down to a hospital, where he was recovering from injuries sustained by the shell’s impact.

"I heard a blast, it destroyed my windows, my doors. I'm thinking I will burn here," Vitali told Yingst.

