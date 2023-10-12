Blinken 'overwhelmed' as Israeli officials release new photos of Hamas atrocities

Antony Blinken said he was “overwhelmed” after Israeli officials showed him new photos of people killed in Israel by Hamas.

The US secretary of state said: “I think for any human being to see this it’s really behind almost anything that we can comprehend, digest.

“You can’t help but imagine yourself your family, your loved ones, your friends in that situation, in that predicament and maybe the best word for it for me is overwhelming.”

He will travel to Jordan on Friday 12 October, for meetings with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Jordanian King Abdullah II.