11 rescued as boat capsizes off ‘beer can island’ in Florida

A passerby boat saved 11 people who were stranded in waters just east of Beer Can Island after their craft capsized.

The HCSO Aviation Unit first flew over the scene and spotted the boat upside down in the water, with several people swimming around it.

"Thanks to the willingness of some local boaters to help out, a group of 11 people, consisting of men, women, and children, were saved after they were stranded in the water when their seacraft capsized," said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

