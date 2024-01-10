The boss of Boeing has thanked the pilots and crew of the Alaska Airlines plane for landing safely after the aircraft suffered a blowout in mid-air.

No one was injured when an unused cabin door broke away on the flight from Portland, Oregon, on Friday 5 January, shortly after take-off.

“Huge thanks and compliments to the Alaska Airlines team. Pilots and crew who got that aeroplane back on the ground at a very tumultuous moment, in very scary circumstances,” Boeing’s president and chief executive Dave Calhoun said.

“They train their lives to do that, but you don’t know until you know. I hope most never know.”

Calhoun also admitted Boeing was at fault for the blowout during his press conference.