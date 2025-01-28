Boom Supersonic made history when its XB-1 prototype jet broke the sound barrier for the first time.

Chief test pilot Tristan “Geppetto” Brandenburg took off today (January 28th 2025) in the company’s test aircraft from the Mojave Air & Space Port in California.

The plane eventually exceeded Mach 1, the speed of sound, marking the first time a civil aircraft has gone supersonic over the United States.

Boom is currently designing first commercial supersonic airliner for mass transportation.