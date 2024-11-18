Boris Johnson struggles to explain Brexit to French radio host

Boris Johnson struggled to explain Brexit during an interview with a French radio station on Monday, 18 November.

The former British prime minister, who campaigned to leave the European Union, told France Inter: "There’s an idea of constitutional freedom for the United Kingdom. And, I recount the struggle for Brexit [in Unleashed].

"The freedom to do things differently. In particular, you see – We forget all this now because it was two or three years ago but when we had the pandemic, thanks to Brexit we had the chance to do the vaccinations in England much earlier."