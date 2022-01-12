Boris Johnson apology 'completely insincere', say bereaved campaigners

Boris Johnson has been accused of pouring salt into people’s wounds after his apology in Parliament for attending a Downing Street garden gathering during the UK’s first coronavirus lockdown.

Jackie Green, whose mother Beryl Harris died alone in hospital with Covid on December 18 2020 – the day of an alleged Downing Street Christmas party – said the Prime Minister’s apology was “completely insincere”.

Fran Hall, whose husband Steve Mead died in October 2020 aged 65, three weeks after they were married, said Mr Johnson is “out only for himself”.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here