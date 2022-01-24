Boris Johnson has refused to confirm if his chief whip Mark Spencer will keep his job after claims that a minister was sacked because of her “Muslimness”.

The prime minister has ordered an enquiry into Nusrat Ghani’s bombshell allegation, which rocked No 10 over the weekend.

Ms Ghani claims a government whip told her “Muslimness was raised as an issue” when she was sacked as a minister in 2020.

“This is something I take personally extremely seriously... we must wait and see what the investigation produces,” Mr Johnson said when asked about the future of his chief whip.

