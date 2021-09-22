Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the US government’s climate change effort as a ‘really good day for the world’ as he met with vice president Kamala Harris at the White House.

Mr. Johnson’s meeting with Vice President Harris comes just hours after he admitted that a fast trade deal between the UK and the US is unlikely, suggesting that President Biden ‘has a lot of fish to fry’.

The US has, however, announced it will soon lift restrictions on foreign travelers, in what is a boost to the UK.