Sir Keir Starmer has called Boris Johnson’s claim that he “failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile” a “ridiculous slur”.

On Monday, the prime minister suggested that Mr Starmer, a former director of public prosecutions, “spent most of his time prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile.”

His comments caused backlash on social media, as the bizarre claim had nothing to do with the debate on Sue Gray’s report that was taking place in the House of Commons.

“It is a ridiculous slur peddled by right-wing trolls,” Mr Starmer said of the attack.

