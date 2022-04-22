Watch live as Boris Johnson and Narendra Modi give a joint statement in New Delhi

Watch live as UK prime minister Boris Johnson and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi deliver a joint statement in Delhi.

The leaders will discuss defense and trade ties between the two countries. Johnson is hoping to speed up talks towards a post-Brexit Free Trade Agreement.

Johnson is also likely to face questions about his leadership after MPs passed a motion to set up an inquiry into claims that he misled MPs over the Partygate scandal.

