In surreal scenes, a Boris Johnson ‘protest’ has occurred outside Parliament with groups of people dressed up as the Prime Minister amid the garden party scandal.

Chants of “my name is Boris” and “this is a work event” were heard outside Downing Street as around a hundred bewigged Boris lookalikes jig around in the street.

The PM’s spokesman is also refusing to clarify whether it was acknowledged to the Palace that the gatherings were “social events”, which would have been in breach of Covid rules at the time.