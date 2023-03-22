Boris Johnson claims it’s ‘completely wrong’ to say he was partying during lockdown

Boris Johnson has claimed it is “completely wrong” to say he partied during lockdown, as he faced questions from MPs probing whether he misled the House of Commons over Partygate.

Speaking to the Privileges Committee, the former prime minister said it was “necessary” for him to attend leaving drinks for one of his departing aides while the rest of the country was under Covid restrictions, adding: “If anyone thinks I was partying during lockdown, they’re completely wrong.”

Mr Johnson also said “hand on heart” that he did not “lie” the parliament.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.