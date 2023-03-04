Partygate probe’s reliance on Sue Gray ‘surreal’ amid Labour move, Boris Johnson says

Boris Johnson said it is “a peculiarity” that the inquiry into whether he lied to MPs will rely on evidence by Partygate investigator Sue Gray as she will be working for Labour.

The privileges committee has defended its probe, saying it is “not based on the Sue Gray report”, which last year detailed lockdown-breaking, booze-fuelled parties in Downing Street during Mr Johnson’s leadership.

The former prime minister and his allies have used Ms Gray’s planned move to Sir Keir Starmer’s office to try to discredit the cross-party panel’s inquiry.

